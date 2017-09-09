(Photo: Sechtin, Daniel)

KNOXVILLE - Big Orange Shrimp Wrap

1 Tbsp olive oil

½ orange pepper, 1 inch dice

1 pound peeled medium size shrimp, deveined

Juice of 1 lime

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup pico de gallo

1 avocado, sliced

4 large wraps

Heat olive oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add diced orange pepper to skillet, sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add shrimp and cook until pink, approx. 5-7 minutes. Squeeze fresh lime juice over shrimp and pepper mixture, and salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat, allow to cool slightly. To assemble wrap, place shrimp mixture in center, top with 1 tablespoon pico de gallo and avocado slices. Wrap burrito-style, folding over and tucking in sides, then roll wrap together. Serve warm. Recipe makes 4 servings.

