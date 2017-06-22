Big South Fork proposes a rise in camping fees

ONEIDA, TENN. - Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area is proposing an increase for some camping fees that would become effective Jan. 1, 2018.

This increase would be the first time the fees have gone up since 2007. The proposal is to raise the nightly rates for all campsites at Bandy Creek and Blue Heron Campgrounds to offset the upcoming increase in fees for the reservation system as well as prevent undercutting local businesses.

The revenue generated from these fees will provide funding for replacing and upgrading all outdated electrical pedestals in the campgrounds as well as installing new food storage lockers to protect wildlife and visitors.

The Bandy Creek Campground offers electric and water hook-up sited, tent sites and two group camps. The following list shows the current nightly rates and the proposed rates:

• 30-amp electric and water hook-up sites: $22 to $25

• 50-amp electric and water hook-up sites: $22 to $32

• Non-electric hook-up sites: $19 to $20

• Group campsites: $100 to $125

Blue Heron Campground offers electric and water hook-up sites. The nightly fee is currently $17 and it is proposed to increase by $3.

These rates are proposed to take effect on Jan. 1, 2018. Reservations already made in advance will be honored.

Comments and/or questions about the proposed fee increases can be made by calling 423-569-9778, or by emailing the park at biso_information@nps.gov.

© 2017 WBIR.COM