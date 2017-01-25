Bill banning abortion after 20 weeks returns to Tennessee legislature

Tennessee Capitol Building in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo: f11photo, Custom)

A bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy will again be considered by Tennessee lawmakers.

Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver, R-Lancaster, filed the controversial bill Wednesday, rejuvenating a measure she ended in the 2016 legislative session.

"I think the climate and the culture, the pendulum is swinging...It’s the right thing to do," Weaver said Wednesday evening.

The measure would outlaw abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy unless the life of the mother is in danger. The vast majority of abortions take place well before that point in a pregnancy.

There are no clinics in Tennessee that perform abortions beyond 20 weeks. In 2014, 31 pregnancies were terminated between 17 and 20 weeks, according to the Tennessee Department of Health's most recent data available.

Jeff Teague, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Middle & East Tennessee said he had not had a chance to review the legislation but said he was concerned about any efforts to limit women's access to legal abortion.

"It's something we're going to be looking at very carefully," Teague said, "obviously this raises a lot of concerns for us and women's ability to access safe, legal abortion in Tennessee. It's obviously an attempt to deny women that access."

At least 43 states prohibit some abortions after a certain point in pregnancy, according to the Guttmacher Institute which examines abortion trends. That includes 19 that impose prohibitions at fetal viability. Fifteen states ban abortion at about 20-weeks post-fertilization.

Weaver carried the bill in 2016 but pulled it from consideration when the bill was before the House health subcommittee in March. Wednesday she said she wanted to watch outcomes of court cases and similar legislation in other states before acting on her on bill.





"There's a time and a season for everything," Weaver said. "People are understanding, our culture is changing. These are individual babies."

Tennessee legislators have routinely tried to curb abortion rights, especially after a 2014 amendment to the state constitution opened the door to further regulation.

Jake Lowary covers Tennessee politics and state government for the USA Today Network. Follow him on Twitter @JakeLowary. Reporters Dave Boucher and Anita Wadhwani contributed.

The Tennessean