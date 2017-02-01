Bill Dunn's Tennessee school voucher bill resurfaces

NASHVILLE - True to his word that he would again take up the issue upon the bill's tabling on the Tennessee House floor last year, Rep. Bill Dunn, R-Knoxville, filed Wednesday morning his school voucher bill.

House Bill 0336 is almost exactly similar to the controversial education bill he was forced to table last session after not having enough votes for the measure. His school voucher bill has made it the furthest of any voucher bill ever filed in the House.

"I will be eternally optimistic that my colleagues will do what's right and put students before bureaucrats," Dunn said Wednesday morning after filing the bill.

Vouchers are publicly funded scholarships for students to attend private school, and Dunn's bill says that students zoned for the bottom five percent of schools in overall achievement will be eligible. Students must also be eligible for free or reduced-price lunch.

Kelsey files school voucher bill focused mostly on Memphis

School vouchers will cover the full cost of tuition to a private school. The bill also caps the number of voucher scholarships awarded in any year, with 5,000 being issued in 2017-18 and an eventual cap of 20,000 by the 2020-21 school year.

The language of the bill has been supported by Gov. Bill Haslam. Last year, the Haslam administration said he would put his signature to the legislation.

Dunn said his bill is about giving options to the kids in the lowest academically performing schools in the state.

"I've always felt that we should treat K-12 like higher education, where we give parents and students the opportunity to choose," Dunn said.

His bill will again have competition this year, as Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, filed proposed legislation that aims to create a pilot school voucher program mostly focused on Shelby County Schools.

Kelsey's proposal says only students in school districts that have at least thirty schools in the bottom 5 percent of schools in terms of academic achievement would be eligible for a school voucher. Only Shelby County Schools fits that requirement.

Kelsey's school voucher bills haven't gone far in the past, but this year he has support for the bill from two prominent education committee leaders — Rep. Harry Brooks, R-Knoxville and Sen. Reginald Tate, D-Memphis, are sponsors.

Both bills come with plenty of controversy, especially from pro-public schools proponents that say school vouchers pull much needed funds away from districts that are already underfunded. Last year was the first time any voucher bill has made it out of committee.

Groups also say school vouchers will divert money to religious private schools, violating the separation of church and state. Dunn, and school voucher supporters, said the school vouchers are no different than higher education scholarships students use to private or religious post-secondary institutions.

Districts throughout Tennessee have voiced opposition to the passage of any school voucher bill, including the Shelby County and Nashville school boards. Knox County school board passed a resolution last month condemning school vouchers and the use of public money to support private schools.

"Everyone wants every student to be able to attend an excellent school. But vouchers do not assure that," said Patti Bounds, Knox County Schools board chair, in an email statement. "Vouchers do not provide the resources to attend private school. Private schools do not have to accept vouchers. Vouchers do not provide transportation. Schools do not have to educate students with disabilities or have the needed services. But vouchers do take much needed money from already underfunded schools. It’s a Band-Aid on a much larger societal issue”

Both Dunn and Kelsey have said they believe vouchers have momentum this year thanks to the election of President Donald Trump. Dunn, however, said on Wednesday he hasn't talked with his colleagues about the bill's chances.

"My hope is that my colleagues understand children are in trouble and need help," he said.

Megan Boehnkecontributed to this report.

Reach Jason Gonzales at 615-259-8047 and at jagonzales@tennessean.com or on Twitter @ByJasonGonzales.

Tennessean