The Tennessee House and Senate have passed a bill providing tax relief for wildfire victims in Sevier County.

The measure allows local governments to prorate the 2016 tax assessment for homeowners and businesses owners whose properties were damaged in the November fires.

The Senate approved the bill with a vote of 33-0 Monday. The House later approved the Senate version of the bill on a 92-0 vote.

The bill now goes to Gov. Haslam's desk.

