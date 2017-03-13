WBIR
Bill for wildfire tax relief heads to Haslam's desk

March 13, 2017: A bill providing relief for wildfire victims in Sevier County passed the state House and Senate.

The Tennessee House and Senate have passed a bill providing tax relief for wildfire victims in Sevier County. 

The measure allows local governments to prorate the 2016 tax assessment for homeowners and businesses owners whose properties were damaged in the November fires. 

The Senate approved the bill with a vote of 33-0 Monday. The House later approved the Senate version of the bill on a 92-0 vote. 

The bill now goes to Gov. Haslam's desk. 

