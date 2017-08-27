Bill Lee rides personal tractor across Tennessee in run for governor

TENNESSEE - Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee passed through Sweetwater Saturday afternoon on his Rural Road Trip Tractor Tour.

After parking his personal tractor, Lee spoke to dozens of people at Sweetwater Valley farm about his "rural roadmap" to preserve rural life in the state.

"What happens in rural Tennessee does really matter to every Tennessean and there is a way of life that if we lose it, we will regret it," said Lee.

"We're just one generation away from losing a way of life in Tennessee. If we don't act decisively, we'll lose that."

In his run for the Republican nomination, Lee said he hopes to meet as many people as possible through the tractor tour. However, Lee says the stunt is about more than a tractor and his farming roots.

"This tractor tour is a fun and exciting thing to do. We're going to meet remarkable people all around the state but it's a way to bring attention to what is a really serious issue in the state," Lee said.

The Rural Road Trip Tractor Tour will hit the following stops next:

Monday, August 28, 2017

Event: Lunch Stop

Location: Dunlap Restaurant

17238 Rankin Ave

Dunlap, TN 37327

Time:11:00 AM CDT

Event: Dinner Discussion

Location: Western Sizzlin

1130 Highway 28

Jasper, TN 37347

Time: 5:30 PM CDT

Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Event: Walker Nursery Tour

Location: Walker Nursery Co

7287 Manchester Highway

Morrison, TN 37357

Time: 3:15 PM CDT

Event: Meet and Greet

Location: Prater’s BBQ

9576 Manchester Highway

Morrison, TN 37357

Time: 4:30 PM CDT

Thursday, August 31, 2017

Event: Old Hickory Smokehouse Manufacturing Lunch & Tour

Location: Old Hickory Smokehouse

1012 Veterans Drive

Lewisburg, TN 37091

Time: 12:00 PM CDT

