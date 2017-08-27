Bill Lee rides personal tractor across Tennessee in run for governor

TENNESSEE - Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee passed through Sweetwater Saturday afternoon on his Rural Road Trip Tractor Tour.
After parking his personal tractor, Lee spoke to dozens of people at Sweetwater Valley farm about his "rural roadmap" to preserve rural life in the state.
"What happens in rural Tennessee does really matter to every Tennessean and there is a way of life that if we lose it, we will regret it," said Lee.
"We're just one generation away from losing a way of life in Tennessee. If we don't act decisively, we'll lose that."
In his run for the Republican nomination, Lee said he hopes to meet as many people as possible through the tractor tour. However, Lee says the stunt is about more than a tractor and his farming roots.
RELATED: Who's running for governor in 2018
"This tractor tour is a fun and exciting thing to do. We're going to meet remarkable people all around the state but it's a way to bring attention to what is a really serious issue in the state," Lee said.
The Rural Road Trip Tractor Tour will hit the following stops next:
Monday, August 28, 2017
Event: Lunch Stop
Location: Dunlap Restaurant
17238 Rankin Ave
Dunlap, TN 37327
Time:11:00 AM CDT
Event: Dinner Discussion
Location: Western Sizzlin
1130 Highway 28
Jasper, TN 37347
Time: 5:30 PM CDT
Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Event: Walker Nursery Tour
Location: Walker Nursery Co
7287 Manchester Highway
Morrison, TN 37357
Time: 3:15 PM CDT
Event: Meet and Greet
Location: Prater’s BBQ
9576 Manchester Highway
Morrison, TN 37357
Time: 4:30 PM CDT
Thursday, August 31, 2017
Event: Old Hickory Smokehouse Manufacturing Lunch & Tour
Location: Old Hickory Smokehouse
1012 Veterans Drive
Lewisburg, TN 37091
Time: 12:00 PM CDT
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs