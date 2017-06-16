BKW-rubbed Ribeye Steak with Herbed Steak Butter

Ingredients

4 (10-ounce) Certified Angus Beef ® ribeye steaks

1/2 pound unsalted butter, softened

1 tablespoon roasted garlic

3 teaspoons BKW Steak Rub

1 teaspoon finely chopped shallots

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh sage

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Thoroughly combine softened butter with garlic, salt, pepper, shallots, parsley, sage and rosemary. Roll with plastic wrap into a log shape 1-inch in diameter; refrigerate 2 hours or until butter is solid. (Note: Recipe will yield 16 butter servings; reserve 12 for another use.)

2. Season steaks with BKW rub. Grill to desired doneness.

3. Cut butter into 1/4-inch slices and serve over steaks.

Serves 4

Nutritional Information per Serving: 509 Calories; 33g Fat; 17g Saturated Fat; 204mg Cholesterol; 0g Carbohydrate; 0g Dietary Fiber; 60g Protein; 454mg Sodium; 31% daily value Iron (based on 2,000 calorie diet).

Recipe provided by the Certified Angus Beef ® brand

Alternative cuts: Cowboy steak, Strip steak T-bone steak

Cooking method: Grilling