Black Bean Burgers with Cheddar Cheese

Black Bean Burgers

WBIR 9:30 AM. EDT August 31, 2017

Ingredients:

 1 ½ (14.5 oz) cans black beans, drained and rinsed

 ¼ cup onion, minced

 1 tsp garlic, finely chopped

 1 small zucchini, diced into ¼ inch pieces

 1 egg

 ½ cup whole wheat bread crumbs or whole wheat cracker crumbs

 1 tsp fresh parsley, chopped

 ½ tsp lime zest

 ½ tsp chili powder

 ¼ tsp kosher salt

 pinch black pepper

 pinch cayenne pepper

 4 whole wheat hamburger buns

 4 oz. cheddar cheese, sliced (optional)

 ½ avocado, thinly sliced (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375F. In a medium bowl, coarsely mash beans. Meanwhile, heat vegetable oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat.  Add onion and garlic.  Cook, stirring often, 3-4 minutes, or until translucent.  Add zucchini and cook, stirring often, 5-6 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool 10 minutes.  Stir together black beans, zucchini mixture, egg, crumbs, and next 6 ingredients (through cayenne pepper).  Stir together until well mixed, and divide into 4 equal ball, and smash into patties. Heat oil in skillet, over medium-high heat (I like to use a non-stick skillet). Cook patties 3-4 minutes on each side.  Place on a cooling rack on a foil lined baking sheet. Place patties in oven and bake 5-7 minutes, or until cooked through and firm. Divide onto buns with cheese and avocado if desired.

Presented by: Erica Hopper

Date: 8/31/17

© 2017 WBIR.COM


