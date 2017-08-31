Black Bean Burgers with Cheddar Cheese

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 ½ (14.5 oz) cans black beans, drained and rinsed

¼ cup onion, minced

1 tsp garlic, finely chopped

1 small zucchini, diced into ¼ inch pieces

1 egg

½ cup whole wheat bread crumbs or whole wheat cracker crumbs

1 tsp fresh parsley, chopped

½ tsp lime zest

½ tsp chili powder

¼ tsp kosher salt

pinch black pepper

pinch cayenne pepper

4 whole wheat hamburger buns

4 oz. cheddar cheese, sliced (optional)

½ avocado, thinly sliced (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375F. In a medium bowl, coarsely mash beans. Meanwhile, heat vegetable oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic. Cook, stirring often, 3-4 minutes, or until translucent. Add zucchini and cook, stirring often, 5-6 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool 10 minutes. Stir together black beans, zucchini mixture, egg, crumbs, and next 6 ingredients (through cayenne pepper). Stir together until well mixed, and divide into 4 equal ball, and smash into patties. Heat oil in skillet, over medium-high heat (I like to use a non-stick skillet). Cook patties 3-4 minutes on each side. Place on a cooling rack on a foil lined baking sheet. Place patties in oven and bake 5-7 minutes, or until cooked through and firm. Divide onto buns with cheese and avocado if desired.

Presented by: Erica Hopper

Date: 8/31/17

