Black Bean Burgers with Cheddar Cheese

Ingredients:
1 ½ (14.5 oz) cans black beans, drained and rinsed
¼ cup onion, minced
1 tsp garlic, finely chopped
1 small zucchini, diced into ¼ inch pieces
1 egg
½ cup whole wheat bread crumbs or whole wheat cracker crumbs
1 tsp fresh parsley, chopped
½ tsp lime zest
½ tsp chili powder
¼ tsp kosher salt
pinch black pepper
pinch cayenne pepper
4 whole wheat hamburger buns
4 oz. cheddar cheese, sliced (optional)
½ avocado, thinly sliced (optional)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375F. In a medium bowl, coarsely mash beans. Meanwhile, heat vegetable oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic. Cook, stirring often, 3-4 minutes, or until translucent. Add zucchini and cook, stirring often, 5-6 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool 10 minutes. Stir together black beans, zucchini mixture, egg, crumbs, and next 6 ingredients (through cayenne pepper). Stir together until well mixed, and divide into 4 equal ball, and smash into patties. Heat oil in skillet, over medium-high heat (I like to use a non-stick skillet). Cook patties 3-4 minutes on each side. Place on a cooling rack on a foil lined baking sheet. Place patties in oven and bake 5-7 minutes, or until cooked through and firm. Divide onto buns with cheese and avocado if desired.
Presented by: Erica Hopper
Date: 8/31/17
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs