'Black Wednesday' anniversary focus of 'Inside Tennessee'

From left: John Schmid, Mark Harmon and Scott Barker

KNOXVILLE - Black Wednesday.

Say the words to anyone who follows local government and they’ll know just exactly what you’re talking about.

It was a special called meeting of the Knox County Commission that took place on Jan. 31, 2007. At the time, the board was tasked with filling 12 term-limited offices.

The meeting was riddled with accusations of vote-trading and marked by numerous restroom breaks as officials sneaked off to cut deals. At one point a newly appointed commissioner was even secretly sworn-in, so he could help cast a deciding vote for another officeholder and hook up a political friend.

In the end, the board was found guilty of violating the state’s sunshine law.

However, there also was some good that came out of that meeting.

This Sunday’s edition of “Inside Tennessee” on WBIR 10News focuses on Black Wednesday and its aftermath.

The guests are Knoxville News Sentinel editorial page editor Scott Barker and former county commissioners Mark Harmon and John Schmid.

The 30-minute political and public affairs program, which was taped Thursday, kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on WBIR.



Panelists include WBIR reporter Mike Donila, attorney Don Bosch and governmental relations specialist Susan Williams.



WBIR reporter Michael Crowe serves as the show’s moderator.

