Blackberry Farm to open new resort in the Smokies

BLOUNT COUNTY - People looking for a view of the Smokies, a mountain-inspired wellness program, and place to sleep while exploring can soon stay at Blackberry Farm's new hotel.

The hotel, called Blackberry Mountain, is set to open in late 2018.

The Beall family, which owns Blackberry Farm, said they're expanding their commitment to preserve the land surrounding the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and continuing the tradition of offering legendary hospitality.

“The ultimate goal has always been to protect the land for our community and future generations, but Sam and I also dreamed about taking all that we learned from Blackberry Farm and creating something from scratch,” Proprietor Mary Celeste Beall said.

Blackberry Mountain is a 5,200 acre resort property. It will have six traditional style cabins, 13 cottages, and multi-bedroom homes.

There will be a wellness program which has a menu of outdoor adventures, fitness classes, and a modern spa.

Blackberry Mountain will also have two restaurants. The Firetower is on the base of the historic Millstone Gap Lookout Tower at the peak of the Mountain. It will give people a 360 degree view of the Smoky Mountains and East Tennessee.

In the Lodge, a restaurant called Three Sisters will offer a Mountain taste. It will have wild, foraged ingredients to create a fine-dining experience with a distinct, memorable taste of the season, according to the release.

Blackberry Mountain is in Walland, located just 20 minutes away from the Blackberry Farm property and 30 minutes from Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport.

