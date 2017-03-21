Blake Shelton on Chris Blue: 'He's gonna win' The Voice

Knoxville's Chris Blue advances past the battle round on NBC's The Voice. (Photo: NBC)

Knoxville's Chris Blue advances to another level of NBC's The Voice after winning his battle round during Tuesday night's show.

Blue caught the attention of the judges, even earning a big prediction from coach Blake Shelton.

"I think Chris will be in the finale," Shelton said, before later adding, "That guy Chris, he's gonna win."

Blue and Chicago-based singer RJ Collins sang "Know that I adore you" by Miguel. Coach Alicia Keys said she chose the song to highlight Blue and Collins' classic and current styles.

The two singers worked with guest coach DJ Khaled to prepare for the battle round.

Khaled said the two singers have "good energy."

When Keys chose Blue as the winner, she said she had a feeling during the blind auditions "there's someone for me" coming to the show.

"I want to prove that feeling that she had that I'm the right one," Blue said.

