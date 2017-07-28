Blink 182's Knoxville concert canceled

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Matt Skiba of the band Blink-182 performs onstage at 106.7 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2016 - Night 1 at The Forum on December 10, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2016 Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE - Blink-182’s September concert in Knoxville has been canceled.

The news came from the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Friday. No reason was giving, but the press release said it was due to "circumstances beyond our control."

If you bought tickets to the September 12 show, you will receive a full refund.

If you purchased by credit card online, by phone, or at the Coliseum Box Office, the money will be refund to your card within 7 to 10 business days. They warn Some banks may take longer to reflect the refunded amount.

If you paid cash Coliseum Box Office, you will need to bring the tickets to the Box Office to receive a refund. It is open Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you have any questions, please contact the box office at 865-215-8999.

