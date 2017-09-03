Blount Co. dispatch: Car hits motorcyclists, multiple injuries reported

Photo: file

MARYVILLE - Blount County dispatch confirms a car hit multiple motorcyclists at the intersection of West Broadway and Sandy Springs in Maryville Sunday afternoon.

Dispatch says there were multiple injuries, and all victims have been transported to a local hospital.

The call came down at 5:15 p.m., according to dispatch.

The Maryville Police Department, Maryville Fire Department and AMR are on the scene.

10News does not know at this time how many people were transported to the hospital as well as the extent of their injuries.

This is an ongoing story. We'll continue to bring you updates as we receive them.

