Blount County community honors Maryville Officer Kenny Moats

MARYVILLE - More than 700 people showed their honor for the fallen Maryville Police Officer Kenny Moats at Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson Sunday.

Many participated in a motorcycle ride and a car show this afternoon as a way to remember Moats.





A big part of the event was to make sure Moats' children knows their dad's legacy lives on.

"We just wanted to be able to show his kids that, you know, we haven't forgotten about their dad," Nathan Way with the Defenders Motorcycle Club said. "We haven't forgotten the officer that we lost here in the local community."

Participants at Sunday's event also supported the fallen officer's children by making donations to the Officer Moats' Children Scholarship Fund.

"We want to show them that we're still behind them, and we're there to help them in any way possible," Way said.

The event was organized by the Defenders Motorcycle Club. For more information about the scholarship and how to donate, you can go to the Officer Moats Foundation website here.

