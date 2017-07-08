MARYVILLE - For some teens, becoming an adult is intimidating.

Blount County Public Library wanted to mitigate those fears. Being an adult isn't all that bad, as long as you're prepared.

Saturday afternoon, the library hosted "#Adulting (for Teens)," where experts in personal finance, nutrition, and stress relief came by to share tips.

"For teens, we tried to think of some type of events that would help them build a better world in their own community," Nikki Denton, part of Blount County Public Library, said. "But also, their own small world, so having this event helps them gain that knowledge."

Teens were able to play a life-size board game of Life on a floor-sized game board.

The event is part of the line-up of events for their summer reading program, "Build a Better World," this year.

Organizers hoped this seminar would help teens navigate the turbulent waters of adulthood. Bringing in some of the experts bolstered some of the teens uncertain about what's ahead of them.

"The library is always here to provide for people," said Denton. "We're here and we want to help."

© 2017 WBIR.COM