Blount County volunteers prepare to 'Back the Blue'

MARYVILLE - Around 300 volunteers came together to pack 500 hospitality bags for law enforcement officers Sunday afternoon. That's in preparation of the second annual "Back the Blue" day on Tuesday.

Beautifully Designed ministry started the event last August after five police officers were killed and nine others were injured in Dallas, Texas.

"I knew being in this area that we had to do something so big because we want to thank them just because," founder Ashley Shepherd said.

Barely three weeks after the first "Back the Blue" day, Maryville Police officer Kenny Moats was killed in the line of duty.

"We did lose one of our own officers this past year and his family is sill here and active in the community, so yes it definitely makes this a special year and I think it will for years to come," volunteer Crystal Foust said.

Several Alcoa Police officers and members of the Blount County Sheriff's Office SWAT team were at the event. They assisted and educated children who showed up to the event about what officers do and how to help others.

"It's so awesome to have the community turn out and for all the officers in all the cities and county, it makes you feel proud and it makes you feel good to do the job," BCSO K-9 deputy Skip Kindig said. "There isn't a better feeling in the world than knowing people will rally around you just because."

On Tuesday, volunteers will distribute the 500 hospitality bags and cards to officers in every police department in Blount County, in addition to dispatch and the airport.

"We do this to show God's love," Shepherd said. "It's a dark world out there and there's some negativity out there with some officers sometimes, so the reality is it's time as a community, especially here in East Tennessee and the Volunteer State to rise up and show our support and love."

