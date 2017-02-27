Blount deputies, Alcoa officers settle suit against CSX in chem fire

Blount train derailment (Photo: WBIR)

All but one person in a group of Blount County deputies and Alcoa police officers have settled a lawsuit they filed against rail operator CSX Transportation Inc. after a July 2015 chemical spill.

Beecher Bartlett, among the attorneys representing the plaintiffs, told 10News on Monday the settlement between the men and CSX is confidential.

One Blount County Sheriff's Office deputy, Brad Butler, remains a plaintiff against CSX.

All continue in their pursuit of damages against defendant Union Tank Car Co.

The law officers, many of whom have returned to work, allege they suffered medical problems from exposure while responding to the rail accident late July 1 and early July 2, 2015, in Maryville.

A train tank car ruptured and caught fire, emitting a toxic chemical called acrylonitrile.

The responders allege they had breathing and other health problems after helping evacuate residents in the area.

They alleged in their U.S. District Court lawsuit that CSX and Union Tank were negligent. Besides Butler, the plaintiffs are Sam Hall, Christopher Morgan, Dustin Stevenson, Nathan Payne, Dustin Cook, Joseph Beasley, Justin Vandergriff, Daniel Brooks and Mark Tate.

Some 5, 000 people were forced out of their homes for days near the spill. CSX paid to house and feed many of those who had to get out.

Dozens of citizens were treated at Blount Memorial Hospital.

Butler continues to receive medical treatment, according to Bartlett. His case was not in a position where it was ready to be resolved, the attorney said.

The lawmen filed notice Jan. 6 of their dismissals of CSX.

The officers’ pending lawsuit is one of several filed after the incident. Defendant Union Tank made and owned the tanker that caught fire.

A CSX spokeswoman told 10News on Monday the firm does not comment on litigation.

