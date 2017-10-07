Blue Ridge Parkway will see a few closures ahead of Nate

The National Park Service announced parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway will close ahead of Hurricane Nate, according to a post made on the Blue Ridge Parkway's Facebook page.

Here are a couple of portions of the parkway that will close Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

Milepost 355.2 through 382 which include Mt. Mitchell State Park, Folk Art Center and the Craggy Gardens Area. Milepost 411.5 through 469 which includes any access to Waterrock Knob.

The Facebook page also says that access to Mt. Pisgah, its campground and the Pisgah Inn will all remain open Saturday evening.

The National Park Service doesn't want to take any risks with Nate moving inland and say the saturated soil and high winds could increase the possibility of rock slides and falling trees.

The National Park Service has a closure map in case you need to identify what's open and closed for your weekend travels.

