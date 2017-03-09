WBIR
Boat show kicks off Thursday in downtown Knoxville

WBIR 12:14 PM. EST March 09, 2017

The Downtown Knoxville Boat Show will kick of Thursday, March 9th at the Knoxville Convention Center.

The show features pontoon boats, ski boats, paddle boards, runabouts, cruisers and much more. It includes several different vendors. 

Tickets are $9 at the door. Kids 10 and under get in free. 

Show hours:

  • Thursday, March 9th - 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
  • Friday, March 10th - 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 11th - 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
  • Sunday March 12th- 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

