Body found after blaze at Rockwood house

Roane County authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the body of the man found Thursday after a Rockwood house fire.

The body was found after firefighters put out a blaze at a house at 1147 Mountain View Road in Rockwood. The house was thought to be vacant, according to the Roane County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities think the body is that of an adult male.

Anyone with information about the fire or a possibly missing male in Roane County is asked to call Lt. Art Wolff of the Sheriff's Office. He can be reached at 865-717-4722. Tips can also be left at central dispatch at 865-354-8045.

