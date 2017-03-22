WBIR
Body found alongside Highway 411

WBIR 3:51 PM. EDT March 22, 2017

MONROE COUNTY - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed its assisting the Vonore Police Department with its investigation into a body found in the area. 

TBI spokesperson Josh DeVine said District Attorney General Stephen Crump asked the agency to respond Wednesday after a body was found alongside Highway 411 in Vonore. 

TBI said no other details were available at this time. 

 

