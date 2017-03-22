Body found alongside Highway 411

MONROE COUNTY - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed its assisting the Vonore Police Department with its investigation into a body found in the area.
TBI spokesperson Josh DeVine said District Attorney General Stephen Crump asked the agency to respond Wednesday after a body was found alongside Highway 411 in Vonore.
TBI said no other details were available at this time.
