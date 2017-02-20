Body found during missing person search

Authorities at the scene in Knox County, Kentucky, where a body was found on Feb. 20, 2017.

Authorities have located a body during a search for a missing person in Knox County, Kentucky. However, that body's condition doesn't match the man they were trying to find.

According to the Kentucky State Police, members of the Knox County Sort Team had been searching early Monday afternoon for Douglas Middleton. The Artemus man disappeared last week.

During that search the team found a body located on several logs along the Cumberland River around 1:15 p.m.

According to the coroner and KSP, the condition of the body and clothing description was not consistent with Middleton.

Once crews recover the body from the river, the State Medical Examiner will perform and autopsy to determine the identity and cause of death.

The case is under investigation.

