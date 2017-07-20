Body found in vehicle in Claiborne County

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY - A man was found dead inside a vehicle in Claiborne County Wednesday night, according to Sheriff David Ray.

Ray said the body was found in the Earls Hollow area near the Powell River. Officials believe the man had been dead for a couple days or more when he was found.

Ray said the man has been tentatively identified by his tattoos, but officials are still working to notify out-of-state family members.

An autopsy is being performed by the UT Forensics Center.

