Boeing B-29 Superfortress leaves McGhee Tyson Airport

BLOUNT COUNTY - Sunday was the last day to visit the Commemorative Air Force's iconic Boeing B-29 Superfortress at McGhee Tyson Airport.

Visitors were able to take a look inside the cockpit of the B-29, Fifi, as well as purchase rides.





One of the pilots of the military craft said this is a way to share part of history with others in the US.

"We take it all across the country to share the story of World War II," Doug Rozendaal, pilot of the B-29 airplane, said. "We show people so they can see, touch, feel and experience what World War II was like, and the sacrifices that were made by our forefathers at that time."

The Boeing B-29 Superfortress dropped the atomic bomb on Nagasaki, Japan at the end of World War II.

The aircraft that visited, Fifi, celebrated her 43rd year with Commemorative Air Force in 2017.

According to the same release, the historic aircraft was first flown in 1942 and began active service in 1944. The aircraft is best known for its missions over Japan as it helped bring the end of World War II.

The Boeing B-29 Superfortress was one of the largest aircrafts operated during World War II.





"This is an amazing piece of history, and an amazing technological achievement to build a pressurized airplane in World War II," Rozendaal said.

The Commemorative Air Force has been collecting, restoring and flying vintage historical aircraft for more than half a century, according to the CAF website.

