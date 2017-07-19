Boil advisory issued for English Mountain residents

SEVIER COUNTY - A boil water advisory has been issued for customers of the East Sevier County Utility District due the possibility of contaminated water.

The utility district issued the boil advisory Wednesday afternoon.

"Due to water outages, we have reason to suspect that the water distributed to the customers of the East Sevier County Utility District may be contaminated," the advisory said. "Until further notice, water customers are advised to boil water prior to using it for drinking or food preparation."

The utility district is also asking residents to strain their water through a clear cloth to remove any sediment or floating material prior to boiling.

The utility district said they are collecting and testing water samples. That process is expected to take 24 to 48 hours.

Customers can pick up one case of spring water per household per day at the East Sevier County Utility District office at 1529 Alpine Dr.

Sevierville Water Department customers are not affected by the boil notice.

