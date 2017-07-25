Boil water advisory remains in effect for English Mountain residents

SEVIER COUNTY - A boil water advisory for people living on English Mountain in Sevier County has remained in effect for nearly a week.

As of Saturday afternoon, all water had been restored for residents living on the mountain but the boil water advisory will remain in effect until the state gets back the tests on their new well, according to Ron Cooley, President of English Mountain Property Owners Association.

On Tuesday morning, Cooley said a truck lost control on alpine, broke an electric pole, and crashed into a East Sevier County Utility District building. The crash knocked out electricity so the wells were not able to pump.

The driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

Two English Mountain residents collect water from a nearby pond to use for flushing their commode. July 19, 2017.

It comes shortly after several residents were without water for weeks. A series of water line breaks disrupted their water supply.

Janice Brooks-Headrick, commissioner for the East Sevier County Utility District’s Water Board, said the company has had maintenance issues with its water system before, but those problems had mostly subsided in the last few years – until crews discovered a large water line break on July 14.





Customers can pick up one case of spring water per household per day at the East Sevier County Utility District office at 1529 Alpine Dr.

Sevierville Water Department customers are not affected by the boil notice.

