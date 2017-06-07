Bonnaroo 2017 live stream: How to watch from home

Festival goers wait to come into the festival grounds the first day at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival June 9, 2016 in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo: Samuel M. Simpkins/ The Tennessean)

The 2017 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival kicks off Thursday, June 8 in Manchester Tenn., but if you're not planning to make the trek out to "The Farm," you can still watch dozens of performances from the comfort of your couch.

The festival has once again teamed up with Red Bull TV, and they'll deliver three channels of live streaming performances all weekend long, starting at 7 p.m. CT Thursday.

You can tune in at bonnaroo.com, redbull.tv/Bonnaroo or on various devices using the Red BullTV app.

The lineup of confirmed artists was just revealed, and it includes Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lorde and Flume. As of now, if you want to see U2, The Weeknd or Chance The Rapper, you'll have to do so in person.

The schedule will be posted Wednesday, June 7.

Bonnaroo live stream lineup

· RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

· FLUME

· LORDE

· MARSHMELLO

· THE HEAD AND THE HEART

· BIG GIGANTIC

· GLASS ANIMALS

· UMPHREY'S MCGEE

· PORTUGAL. THE MAN

· TEGAN AND SARA

· YELLOW CLAW

· COLD WAR KIDS

· KALEO

· ROYAL BLOOD

· THE STRUMBELLAS

· GALLANT

· MATOMA

· BORGORE

· NGHTMRE

· GETTER

· JAMES VINCENT MCMORROW

· JOSEPH

· ILLENIUM

· FLATBUSH ZOMBIES

· CLAUDE VONSTROKE

· FRANCIS AND THE LIGHTS

· MARGO PRICE

· BADBADNOTGOOD

· THE FRONT BOTTOMS

· PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND

· STICK FIGURE

· GREENSKY BLUEGRASS

· BAD SUNS

· EDEN

· RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE

· OOKAY

· KEVIN MORBY

· GOLDFISH

· LÉON

· REZZ

· ANGELIQUE KIDJO'S REMAIN IN LIGHT

· HAYWYRE

· DEAP VALLY

· HIPPO CAMPUS

· GANJA WHITE NIGHT

· LUKE COMBS

· UNLIKE PLUTO

· THE ORWELLS

· LUKAS NELSON & THE PROMISE OF THE REAL

· MONDO COZMO

· TURKUAZ

· TWIDDLE

· WHITE REAPER

· INNANET JAMES

· WELLES

· JASON HUBER

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved