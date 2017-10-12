Boo! at the Zoo (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - BOO! at the Zoo kicks off this weekend and will allow zoo annual pass holders in a night early.

The event features 12 nights of safe and not-so-spooky fun for the whole family.

It officially starts Friday the 13th.

This is a tradition 31 years in the making, that will feature family trick-or-treating through the zoo along the BOO! Trail, the Chick-fil-A Monster Mash tent with fun for younger children, the BOO! Choo Train, and the Scary-Go-Round, the only “haunted” carousel in East Tennessee. There will also be costumed characters walking around the area.

The event takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Friday through Sunday, Oct. 13 - 15

Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 19-22 and Oct. 26-29

Tickets are $9 per person and children under age 4 get in free.

Parking is free.

Tickets are available online at booknoxville.com, by phone at (865) 637-5331 and at the zoo’s ticket office during regular zoo hours.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Zoo Knoxville annual pass holders and U.S. Cellular customers can take advantage of the U.S. Cellular® Speed Pass Lane for expedited early entry and receive a $2 discount on admission tickets.

