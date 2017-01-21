"Boogie Woogie" grandma surprises family with dance

Olive Haggett

93-year-old Olive Haggett lives in upstate New York, passing her time with jigsaw puzzles and visits from family. When her daughter Alta was visiting from Kent, Washington this week, they put on some of mom's favorite music. It was a mix of "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," an iconic war time tune by The Andrews Sister.

Olive shocked her family when she grabbed her walker and started dancing! Daughter Alta says, "This music pulled a memory of Dad from her archives and she was wishing Dad was dancing right beside her. A true reality love story instead of all the world's doom and gloom."

Olive was married to Robert Haggett for 67 years until he passed away in 2012. The farming couple raised eight kids together in New York and loved going to barn dances since their teen years. Their favorite music was big band, which sparked Olive's memory this past week.

Daughter Alta hopes to share the smile with her family from Washington to New York -- and around the world! Go here to share this post on your own Facebook page.

Copyright 2016 KING