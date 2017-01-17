Animal control authorities used a cannon Tuesday to scare off flocks of starlings.

MARYVILLE - Sometimes too many birds are too much of a good thing.

In Maryville, the city is dealing with a starling problem. It's not their first go-round.

Thousands of the birds are hanging out in the city, getting on residents’ nerves, creating a lot of noise and making the kind of mess that only birds can make.

The solution?

City animal control personnel are using a propane cannon that makes a really loud boom to scare off the birds. They employed it Tuesday night near Carpenters Grade Road.

They blasted the cannon, which sounds like a loud shotgun, several times on Tuesday. They are planning several sessions in the coming days -- all to ensure the birds move on somewhere else, like closer to the mountains.

The city tried the same method 11 years ago – and it worked.

