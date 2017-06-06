Boston Police Department makes Kolton Hessman honorary officer

The Boston Police Department honored the life of 3-year-old Kolton Hessman by posthumously making him an honorary police officer.





3-year-old Kolton Hessman was posthumously honored as a Boston Police Officer. (Photo: Boston Police Department)

Kolton died in January after suffering from congenital heart disease.

According to the Boston Police Department Facebook page, there is also a display case set up at The Academy in Boston.

Boston Police Officer Kevin Welsh, who initially spread the word about Kolton's fight a few months ago, presented the family with the honors.

Kolton was also presented with the Medal of Valor by the Vanderbilt Police Department at his funeral.

