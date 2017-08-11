Bottoms up! New distillery opens in the Old City

PostModern Spirits is now open on West Jackson Ave. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - If life gives you lemons, add vodka. A new distillery has opened up in the Old City.

PostModern Spirits is located on West Jackson Ave next to the new Pour Taproom.

A grand opening event is set for Aug. 16 from 5 to 9 p.m. The group, Exit Annie, will perform at the event. There will be hors d'oeuvres and tastings of their 5 introductory spirits.

Their website states people can leave behind the intimidation of chasing the rarest distilled beverage and meet PostModern Spirits.

Tours are expected to begin later this month, according to their website.

The distillery will be open Monday through Saturday from 12 to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 7 p.m. Tours will be Thursday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 4 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

