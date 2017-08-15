Boursin Souffle Stuffed Cornish Game Hen

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 cornish hen (thawed)

Boursin Stuffing:

8 oz cream cheese, softened

½ c butter, softened

1 garlic clove, mashed

½ t oregano

¼ t thyme

¼ t basil

4 egg whites

½ c roasted red pepper, drained

1 c panko/bread crumbs

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

De bone Cornish hens and reserve keep in refrigerator. Blend cream cheese thru salt and pepper until smooth. Pipe a Layer of boursin mix in center of hen, fold or truss hen. Roast for 25 minutes at 375F until the hen is 165F and golden brown.

Sous Vide Dill Fennel:

Preheat the water bath to 85°C.

Trim the woody base and tips of the fennel (the tips can be reserved for garnish)

Place in a vacuum bag with a tablespoon of olive oil, fresh dill, salt and pepper, and lemon and seal under pressure.

Place the bag in the preheated water bath to cook for 45 minutes.

Sunflower Risotto:

4 cups raw shelled sunflower seeds

4oz Butter unsalted

1cup Dry white wine

2/3 cup heavy cream

2/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan (about 1 ounce), plus more for serving

1/2 large onion, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

6 thyme sprigs

2 cups vegetable stock

2 tablespoons dry white wine

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Sauté sunflower seeds in butter until golden brown. Add white wine and cook until liquid is absorbed. Add cream thur black pepper and simmer until thick consistency.

Infused Double Chicken brown stock:

8#-Chicken bones

2# Onion – Medium dice

1# Celery – Medium dice

1# Carrots- Medium dice

2oz Thyme Fresh

1T Pepper corns

3 each Bay Leaf

2 gallon cold water

Directions:

Brown chicken bones in oven at 325F for 45 minutes until golden brown add vegetables and continue to cook for 20 minutes until vegetables are browned. Add browned bones, vegetables, spices, water and simmer for 3 hours on low heat. Do not boil, strain. Repeat entire recipe and substitute the water for the chicken stock. Note “Double” stock.

To Plate, Place 3oz off sunflower risotto in large Bowl, place fennel wedge on side of plate, place stuffed hen on risotto ladle hot stock on top of Game Hen.

Optional to add Fresh mix vegetables

Presented by: UT Culinary

Date: 8/15/17



