Boys & Girls Club members taking field trip into path of totality

KNOXVILLE - For more than 130 kids from the Boys & Girls Club in Knoxville, Monday will be unforgettable.

"I don't think I've ever been this excited," said 10-year-old Amala-Sanaa Nwachukwu. "I just love seeing new things and discovering new things."

The kids will take a field trip into the path of totality to view the eclipse from Lenoir City.

"Here in Knox County, they'll just experience a period of darkness," said Christina Baker Smith with the Boys & Girls Club. "We knew that if they went to Lenoir city, they'd really get to experience the path of totality."

The outing was made possible by the Optimist Club of Knoxville, who donated money to assure that the kids were able to make the trip.

"A lot of these children would have gone to the Boys & Girls Club for the day with school being out," said Sharon Pound, a member of the Optimist Club. "They would be in the city of Knoxville, downtown Knoxville, and they'd see a partial eclipse but they wouldn't have the chance to see a full eclipse."

Pound hopes that the experience is far more than just a field trip; she hopes it changes their lives.

"If there were any chance that one or more of these young people chose to turn towards science, then my dream will be realized," Pound said.

The kids have already been practicing how to use eclipse glasses and are learning about the science behind the eclipse, all in preparation for the big day on Monday.

