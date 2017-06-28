Boy's long wait to meet his Big Brother finally over

NORTH KNOXVILLE - Jesse Arcoren had gotten used to keeping himself busy.

He loved to climb trees, play golf and ride his scooter, but always looked forward to the day he would have a man to look up to.

“The reason why I want a big brother is because I have no one to play with,” Arcoren said. “He would be able to teach me lots of things.”

After waiting for more than 10 months to meet his mentor, Arcoren finally met his new big brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

“I feel pretty happy that I finally get to meet Cory and do what I’ve been waiting to do with somebody,” Arcoren said.

Arcoren was matched up with Cory Smith, who not too long ago was a little brother himself.

“I was super nervous this morning, to be honest,” Smith said on Tuesday, the day the two finally got to meet. “It feels like kind of a big moment. First impressions are something that tend to stick with you. I don’t want Jesse to not like me. So there’s a lot of pressure on today.”

Smith decided to become a mentor to give back to a program that gave him so much.

“It helped me through some real weird times and I’m still friends with him today,” Smith said. “It’s just a really positive experience and I wanted to give back to that program and help somebody else have that experience.”

Arcoren and Smith plan to do the same things all friends do. Playing putt putt, going to the zoo, stopping by the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, and eating pizza together are all on the list.

“I’m really happy,” Arcoren said after meeting Smith for the first time. “And excited.”

