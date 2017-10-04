Breakfast Nachos

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1/2 bag of your favorite nacho chips

1 cup of Monterrey jack cheese, shredded

¼ cup cheddar cheese, shredded

4 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 small shallot, thinly sliced

½ whole jalapeno pepper, thinly sliced

½ cup of black beans, drained

1 tsp oil

1 whole egg

salt and pepper, to taste

2 tablespoon sour cream

1 avocado, diced

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a cast iron pan, add a layer of the chips, overlapping as you desire. Add half of the cheeses and scatter about to get coverage on the chips. Strategically place half of the bacon, shallots, beans, and jalapeno peppers. Sprinkle just a bit more cheese on top, then repeat with a second layer. Place these into the preheated oven and cook for about 10 minutes or until the cheese is nice and melted. During this time, heat a non-stick skillet on medium heat. Add the oil and let this cook for a minute or two, then crack in the egg Cook the egg, and season with salt and pepper. Once the egg is cooked, remove the nachos from the oven, and slide the egg on top. Garnish with sour cream and avocado and serve.



Date: 10/4/17

