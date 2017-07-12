Bright, geometric shapes cover downtown steps

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Number of babies born drug dependent in East TN down 18%Jul 12, 2017, 10:55 p.m.
-
Jefferson Co. seniors voice health care concerns…Jul 12, 2017, 8:40 p.m.
-
UT Vet School: No new cases of dog flu in KnoxvilleJul 12, 2017, 10:18 p.m.