Bristol Motor Speedway campground open to Irma evacuees

Bristol Motor Speedway Campground opened up to Irma evacuees Friday. (Photo: NBC)

BRISTOL, TENN. - Bristol Motor Speedway joined several NASCAR venues Friday and opened up their campgrounds to evacuees from Hurricane Irma.

To get more information, evacuees may call toll free (866) 415-4158.

Sister tracks Charlotte and Atlanta have also dedicated space on their campus in designated areas for those fleeing the storm. Irma is now anticipated to make a direct hit on Florida.

Talladega Superspeedway is also providing free camping for those residents.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those in the path of the hurricane," said the official statement from Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Bristol facility made a similar move in November by opening the track's five campgrounds to those affected by the Gatlinburg and Sevier County wildfires.

