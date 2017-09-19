Broadway Salvation Army Family Store to close; become social services hub

Salvation Army logo. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - The Salvation Army Family Store on Broadway will close at the end of the month.

The store's main purpose was to provide funds to The Salvation Army's various programs and services it offers but over the past few years, it has not worked out as hoped.

In early October, the building will be repurposed into an expanded social services hub called the 'Tokens of Hope Center'.

Initially, The Tokens of Hope Center will initially house the The Salvation Army's Emergency Assistance Program with plans to evolve it into a more comprehensive social services center.

“The decision to close the store was not made lightly,” Knoxville Area Commander Major David Worthy said. “However, we’re confident that the Tokens of Hope Center will prove to be a much more robust asset to those in need throughout our community not to mention a sound investment for our donors.”

The Emergency Assistance office and staff, along with its food bank, will be relocated to the new building in October, according to The Salvation Army.

Eventually, the Center will expand its services to include a full-time mental health specialist, life skills classes and a café that will serve as the foundation of a workforce development program. According to the release, a fifth shelter is also being considered as part of long-term plans.

© 2017 WBIR.COM