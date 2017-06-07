Broadway Viaduct Replacement project expected to open up for bidding by end of summer, TDOT says

DOWNTOWN KNOXVILLE - The Broadway Viaduct Replacement could be under contract by the end of the summer.
The project, expected to last 2 years, is located near downtown Knoxville between Jackson and Depot Avenues over the Norfolk Southern Rail Yard.
A TDOT spokesperson says they will open the $31 million project up for bidding sometime this summer. It could take four to six weeks before construction begins once the bid is awarded.
In September, TDOT proposed detour routes on Hall of Fame Drive, Fifth Avenue and Summit Hill Drive while construction takes place.
As of 2015, about 96 hundred people drive through that stretch of Broadway every day.
The bridge opened in 1927.
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs