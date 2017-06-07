WBIR
Broadway Viaduct Replacement project expected to open up for bidding by end of summer, TDOT says

Sept. 20, 2016: TDOT will begin replacing the Broadway Avenue viaduct just north of downtown Knoxville in spring 2017.

DOWNTOWN KNOXVILLE - The Broadway Viaduct Replacement could be under contract by the end of the summer.
 
The project, expected to last 2 years, is located near downtown Knoxville between Jackson and Depot Avenues over the Norfolk Southern Rail Yard.
 
A TDOT spokesperson says they will open the $31 million project up for bidding sometime this summer. It could take four to six weeks before construction begins once the bid is awarded.
 
 

 
As of 2015, about 96 hundred people drive through that stretch of Broadway every day.

The bridge opened in 1927.

