Brother of VA trooper killed in helicopter crash shares memories

KNOXVILLE, TN - The brother of a Virginia State Trooper killed in a helicopter crash is remembering his life defined by service to others.

The two officers killed in the crash, Trooper Berke Bates and Lieutenant Jay Cullen, near Charlottesville on Saturday have East Tennessee ties.

Bates had always dreamed of combining law enforcement with flying and his dream came true in July.

Knowing Bates got to see it happen, is giving his family peace during this difficult loss.

"For us, it was something you just never want to hear and expect to hear and that was the hard part," Berke's older brother, Craig Bates said. "He had just been there for about three weeks before the accident happened and he would have turned 41 Sunday."

Strangers and familiar faces in the agency have taken the time to remember their lives cut short by laying flowers and cards on their cruisers.

"This has just been way too much for everybody, for the whole country but Virginia State Police have really been hit and though I'm not sworn and I'm not in a uniform, they are like family," said Susan Ludlam who works with the Virginia agency.

Bates said he's lucky to call Berke his brother.

"Berke never knew anyone that wasn't his friend," Bates said.

His favorite memories of Berke are in photos of his wedding in June and during a hockey game.

"Just so many memories of our lives together and things we've done and really just going to miss my brother a lot," Bates added.

Bates said his brother was one of a kind and he will be missed by everyone who met him and knew him.

“Not just that he was a great dad, a great husband, a great brother and a great son to all of us but he was a great guy that was getting a chance to get to do something he always dreamed of and that’s the most important part. None of this is about me, it’s remembering my brother and the great person he was," Bates said.

