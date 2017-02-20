Brown Bag Lecture: The Short and tragic life of Robert Peace set for Feb. 22

KNOXVILLE, TENN. - Robert Peace was a brilliant young African-American whose life was tragically cut short.

Peace rose from life the crime-ridden streets of Newark, New Jersey to attend Yale University where he studied molecular biochemistry and biophysics. Although he was succeeding academically, Peace was also dealing with trying to fit in both at Yale and back home in New Jersey. His promising life came to an end during a drug-related murder. Robert Peace was only 30 years old.

Author Jeff Hobbs, Peace's roommate at Yale, tells his story in the book The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace: A Brilliant Young Man Who Left Newark for the Ivy League.



On Feb. 22, 2017 the Knox County Public Library and University of Tennessee College of Arts and Sciences will host a brown bag lecture on the book, Tatia Harris with the City of Knoxville will host the discussion. Harris is the Title VI Coordinator and Grant Manager for the City of Knoxville's Tennessee Community Crime Reduction Program (TCRP) and has a passion to see young people succeed in life.

The Brown bag lecture begins at noon on Feb. 22, 2017 at the East Tennessee History Center. It's free and open to the public.

