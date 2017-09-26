Bus drivers plead, face reduced charge in phone use case

Kellie Rudd and Margaret Flory (Photo: Erickson, Melissa)

Two former Knox County Schools bus drivers have pleaded guilty to a reduced charge after being accused of using a mobile phone while on the job.

Kellie Rudd and Margaret Flory face a six-month probationary term on their pleas to attempt to use a mobile phone while driving a bus. They must take a driver safety course.

They pleaded guilty Sept 22, according to records.

They're to report back in February to Knox County Criminal Court.

The women, along with Robert E. Newman and Marvin Lee Hawkins, drove buses for the school system until earlier this year, when they were accused under a new state law of using their mobile devices while operating a bus.

Charges for Newman and Hawkins remain in place. They're due in court next month.

All four were taken off the school system's approved driver list after complaints were filed, according to Knox County Schools spokeswoman Carly Harrington.

