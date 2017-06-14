Business owners frustrated with recent vandalism in North Knoxville

NORTH KNOXVILLE - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a string of vandalism cases in North Knoxville after someone shot out the windows of several businesses with a pellet gun overnight.

Public Information Officer Darrell Debusk said at least six businesses were targeted Wednesday morning with BB pellets, including several locally owned shops along North Broadway and Central streets.

The owners of Harb's Carpet Center on Broadway said this is the third time their windows have been struck since Friday.





"We have double panes, so they only took out one pane [on Friday],” said Libby Harb, who owns Harb’s Carpet Center along with her husband. “Then when we came in Monday morning, they'd taken out another window on one of the single panes. And then last night they shot again, which took out the full window."

Harb said someone has repeatedly targeted many of the same locations.

Her husband's grandfather first opened the business on Gay Street in 1926 before relocating to Broadway in the 1940s. With such a rich history on Broadway, Libby says she'd like to stay.

"I get it, we're close to the street and we have big windows, but that doesn't mean we want people to just take advantage and shoot things out," Harb said. "We want to continue to be here."

A specific North Knoxville crime analysis was not immediately available from KPD, but as of Sunday the department had received 97 more property crime reports city-wide compared to the same time last year.

A spokesperson for the department said that is not a statistically significant difference, calling crime rates largely “flat” from last year.

Mohammed Fawaz owns The Juice Box on North Broadway, where vandals have struck windows twice this week.





Fawaz said he initially chose to pay for the repairs out of pocket rather than rely on insurance, but as additional windows suffer damage, he may have to revisit that decision.

“Now having a couple windows, it might be a route to go - but then again, how many claims can you have if this is going to happen on a regular basis?” Fawaz said.

He hopes the recent vandalism won't deter community support in the area.

"It's sad that there's people out like that, but for us we're going to keep doing what we're doing," he said.

