Mechanics perform tire rotations on customer vehicles at a Pep Boys - Manny Moe & Jack service center in Clarksville, Indiana. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photo: Bloomberg, Custom)

MARYVILLE - On Saturday, Mission Auto offered free oil changes for single parents and widows at their shop in Maryville.

The business offers the service intermittently. To find out more on how to register for their next deal go to www.cpctn.org/oil .

© 2017 WBIR.COM