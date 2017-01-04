Business revving up for Knoxville mechanic as drivers prepare for winter weather

In North Knoxville - customers of Broadway Automotive are calling, checking and getting service to make sure their cars are ready for the winter.



Getting winter ready involves a number of checks.



"Engine, coolant and engine coolant leaks, water pumps, radiator, heater cords,” said Broadway Automotive owner Bobby Barnes.



Not to mention making sure a car has enough antifreeze to protect vital engine parts.



"People don't realize their antifreeze isn't any good and it can freeze and cost them an engine. When it freezes it expands and it'll crack the metal then the engine is toast,” said Barnes.



While replacing an engine can cost anywhere from $4,000 to $7,000, engine coolant service runs between $79 and $89.



"It’s relatively cheap compared to replacing your engine,” explained Barnes.

Another important part to check is your battery. Barnes says problematic batteries will only get worse once the temperature drops.

AAA advises drivers have any problems checked out before we get deep into the winter months.

And prepare an emergency road kit stocked with tools, clothes and food that could help you if you run into an emergency.

Barnes says some of the best advice a driver can follow is to use patience on the road.



“Drive slowly and make sure you've got gas in your car, a cell phone with you and some clothes in case you need them,” he said.

