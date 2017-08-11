Businesses scramble to order more eclipse glasses

Solar eclipse. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: Digital Vision., This content is subject to copyright.)

KNOXVILLE - Viewers ask us at WBIR every day where they can buy solar eclipse glasses.

On Facebook, some of you have commented where you have found glasses and where places have sold out.

On Friday, we went looking.

The Muse in Knoxville ran out this week, but will have more next week. Visitor Services Manager Bicki Rudd said they ordered an “emergency” shipment of 1,000 glasses last week, and they all sold out by Thursday.

“We sold 309 in one hour,” she said.

State Farm agent Vanessa Brown in West Knoxville is giving out eclipse glasses. K Brew will also give a pair of glasses with the purchase of its “Iced Eclipse Tonic.”

The glasses from the State Farm agent and K Brew have an ISO 12312-2 stamp on the inside. NASA’s website says that marking means it meets the international safety standard.

An optometrist we spoke to goes further. He says the glasses should have the ISO stamp and be from a vendor recommended by NASA.

