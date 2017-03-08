Bystanders rescue man after he drives into Anderson water

Kenny Arikss and Dustin Stubbs dove in the water and pulled a man out of water near the Bull Run Steam Plant on Wednesday night, according to Cassidy Melhorn, who had hired the men to help with house construction. Photo courtesy Cassidy Melhorn

Two bystanders rescued a man Wednesday night after his vehicle went into water near the Bull Run Steam Plant in Anderson County.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. off New Henderson Road south of Bull Run Park.

The rescue squad had been called to the scene, but witness Cassidy Melhorn tells WBIR 10News that two men, Kenny Arikss and Dustin Stubbs, were working at his house when they heard the crash.

They jumped in and pulled the man out of the water.

Melhorn calls the workmen “heroes.”

An ambulance crew transported the driver to the hospital for treatment after using medication to revive him.

His name has not been released.

Melhorn said crews pulled the car out of the water around 11 p.m. As of late Wednesday, divers were still on the scene.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

