Cades Cove and other national park roads closed today due to snow

As severe storms roll through East Tennessee, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has its campers and hikers to keep safe. (Photo: WBIR)

Officials at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed all park facilities Saturday due to inclement weather.

Overnight, the park received 6 inches of snow in Cades Cove, 3 inches of snow at Mt. Le Conte and 4.5 inches of snow near Park Headquarters. The temperature reached 3 degrees at Mt. Le Conte this morning. At Park Headquarters it was 17 degrees.

The Sugarlands Visitor Center, Oconaluftee Visitor Center, and Cades Cove are all closed. Newfound Gap Rd., the Gatlinburg Bypass, Cherokee Orchard Road, Laurel Creek Rd, and Cades Cove Loop Rd. are currently closed.

Facility Management and Emergency Services staff who help with snow removal and visitor safety remain on duty.

For more on road and trail closures you can visit their website.