Cades Cove Loop Road half-day closing for tree removal

Lauren Hoar, WBIR 3:19 PM. EDT June 28, 2017

TOWNSEND - Cades Cove Loop Road will be closed for the morning of Thursday, June 29.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced a half-day closure of Cades Cove Loop Road to remove trees along the road.

The half-day closure will begin at sunrise and remain in effect till noon. No other work is planned at this time. 

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians should expect the road to be closed to all use during this time.  

